Facebook Asks Court To Wait On Consolidating Antitrust Suits

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 10:40 PM EST) -- Facebook Inc. on Monday urged a District of Columbia federal court to hold off on deciding whether to consolidate a pair of antitrust suits brought by the Federal Trade Commission and 48 attorneys general, arguing that the social media giant should be permitted time to answer each suit first. The FTC and the attorneys general launched their multifront battle against Facebook last month, challenging its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. Facebook targeted those companies for the mergers to cut off prospective competition, the FTC and attorneys general alleged in the suits, which were the culmination of months of independent yet overlapping...

