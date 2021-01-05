LinkedIn Aims Ax At Workers' Mismanaged $817M 401(k) Suit

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 5:47 PM EST) -- LinkedIn urged a California federal judge Monday to toss an employee proposed class action claiming the social media company and its top brass mismanaged their $817 million retirement fund, saying the plan participants' dislike of the investment options doesn't mean LinkedIn violated federal labor law. In a motion to dismiss, the Microsoft Corp. subsidiary said the employees can't use the Employee Retirement Income Security Act as a basis for demanding their own preferred investment options or allege a broken fiduciary duty by saying LinkedIn could have chosen different investment options that might perform better. "Plaintiffs, relying only on hindsight and second...

