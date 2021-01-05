Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

More Allstate Workers Lob ERISA Claims Over Fund Lineup

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 8:08 PM EST) -- A second group of Allstate employees sued the insurer Monday looking to recoup tens of millions of dollars they claim they've lost because the company failed to remove underperforming investment funds from its retirement plan.

Former plan participant Mary Ellen Morgan's proposed class action alleges Allstate Corp. breached its fiduciary duties to more than 44,000 participants and beneficiaries by refusing to remove a group of poorly performing target date funds from its retirement plan despite their "abysmal investment performance" dating back a decade.

The suit says Allstate's conduct, which also includes saddling plan participants with excessive fees, violated the Employee Retirement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!