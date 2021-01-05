McDonald's Calls Black Franchisees' Bias Suit 'Implausible'

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 3:14 PM EST) -- McDonald's urged an Illinois federal judge to throw out a proposed class action accusing the fast food giant of bias against Black franchisees, saying the argument that McDonald's wants Black franchise operators to fail doesn't make sense. McDonald's filed a memorandum of law Monday backing its push for dismissal, saying that the tribulations encountered by plaintiffs Darrell and James Byrd, who operate four restaurants in Nashville and Memphis, didn't add up to a violation of federal or Tennessee law. "Franchisees are independent businesspeople, and they have varying levels of success independent of anything McDonald's does," the filing said. "Thus, the claim...

