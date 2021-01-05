Quanta Wants Fight Over Peru Telecom Project Arbitrated

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 8:51 PM EST) -- A Dutch unit of American infrastructure provider Quanta Services Inc. has asked the World Bank to step into a long-brewing fight with the Peruvian government over investment in rural telecom projects. Quanta's unit requested arbitration Monday from the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, a notice from the global dispute resolution body says. While details remain scant on the ICSID case, Quanta, which provides electric power, pipeline, industrial and telecom infrastructure projects, said in its annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission last year that it was embroiled in a disagreement with Peru over a $248...

