Attys Seek $6.8M Cut In Fidelity's TelexFree MDL Settlement

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- Lawyers who notched a $22.5 million class settlement from Fidelity Bank so it could escape sprawling litigation in the wake of the TelexFree Ponzi scheme are urging a Massachusetts federal judge to award them a nearly $6.8 million cut. The plaintiffs' class counsel filed a motion for attorney fees Monday, just as they also moved for final approval of the deal reached last summer with Fidelity Co-Operative Bank and individual defendant John Merrill, saying their work calls for a 30% share of the settlement. Seven firms, led by Bonsignore Trial Lawyers PLLC, represent the plaintiffs in their suit against Fidelity, which...

