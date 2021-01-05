Feds Knock Sentencing Proposal For LA Pol As Too Light

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 6:06 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors seeking prison time for convicted former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander slammed the U.S. Probation Office on Monday for a sentencing calculation proposal that could result in little to no time behind bars. Englander, who is set to be sentenced Jan. 25, pled guilty in March to one count of falsifying material facts in connection with a sprawling investigation into an alleged real estate bribery scheme at City Hall that has so far ensnared several local politicians and other individuals. Prosecutors claimed Monday in California federal court that the probation office applied the incorrect guideline calculation, wrongly calling for a...

