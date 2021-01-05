Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Wipes Out $8M Award In Phone Roaming IP Case

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 8:28 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit let a Hong Kong-based hotspot company off the hook for $8.2 million in damages Tuesday after it found that the lower court wrongly found the company liable for infringing a patent covering mobile phone roaming technology.

U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff flubbed the construction of one of the patent's claims, leading him to find uCloudlink Network Technology liable for infringement before the matter went to trial, according to the panel. At trial, the jury found uCloudlink's infringement had been willful.

"We therefore hold that uCloudlink is entitled to summary judgment of noninfringement," the panel said.

