Fed. Circ. Wipes Out $8M Award In Phone Roaming IP Case

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 8:28 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit let a Hong Kong-based hotspot company off the hook for $8.2 million in damages Tuesday after it found that the lower court wrongly found the company liable for infringing a patent covering mobile phone roaming technology. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff flubbed the construction of one of the patent's claims, leading him to find uCloudlink Network Technology liable for infringement before the matter went to trial, according to the panel. At trial, the jury found uCloudlink's infringement had been willful. "We therefore hold that uCloudlink is entitled to summary judgment of noninfringement," the panel said. Once all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS