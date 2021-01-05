Arbitration Institution Backs High Court Discovery Petition

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 9:43 PM EST) -- The International Institute for Conflict Prevention & Resolution is backing a bid for the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve whether U.S. law allows federal courts to order discovery for private commercial arbitration abroad, arguing Tuesday that uncertainty on this "highly important issue" will prevail without its help. CPR — a nonprofit organization that describes itself as a "global thought leader in conflict management" and administrator of international arbitrations — told the justices that a split among the federal circuit courts on the question not only creates an opportunity for "blatant" forum shopping but also means that parties may be left with no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS