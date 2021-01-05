MLB Network Fired Worker Who Wanted Sick Leave, Suit Says

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 6:39 PM EST) -- A makeup artist slapped the Major League Baseball Network with a retaliation suit Tuesday, claiming the company wrongly told her New Jersey sick leave law didn't cover her and fired her when she pushed for time off. Meredith Greene's two-count complaint, filed in New Jersey federal court, claimed that MLB Network Inc. fired her in March 2020, saying the Florida resident lived too far away from its Secaucus, New Jersey, headquarters to do her job. But Greene paid for her lengthy commute — from her parents' home in Pennsylvania to work in New Jersey — with her own dime, she said....

