Judge OKs $8M Deal In Jay Peak EB-5 Fraud Case

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge who presided over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's action against Miami businessman Ariel Quiros over his failed Jay Peak EB-5 immigrant investor project gave preliminary approval on Tuesday to an $8 million settlement of an investor action concerning the same project. In the Jan. 5 order, U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles granted a settlement approval request filed by Michael I. Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver for about two dozen entities related to the Jay Peak ski resort in Vermont. Records show that Goldberg moved for approval of the settlement on Dec. 22. In the motion, he...

