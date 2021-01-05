Ex-Judge Can't Shake Off Bribery Conviction, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 10:49 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit upheld a conviction against former Texas state Judge Rudy Delgado on Tuesday and determined that a lower court accurately calculated his sentence based on the amount of the bribes he accepted from litigants. The three-judge panel unanimously upheld a federal jury's 2019 conviction against Delgado, which found him guilty of accepting bribes in return for favorable rulings after he was caught in an FBI sting operation that involved a wired criminal defense attorney, Noe Perez. On appeal, Delgado argued the district court incorrectly calculated "the benefit received" in return for the bribe payments, and therefore incorrectly sentenced him....

