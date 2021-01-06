Home Sellers Blast 'Fruitless' Bid To Excise Class Members

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 8:48 PM EST) -- HomeServices of America can't head off discovery with "a premature and fruitless" argument that some of the home sellers suing it and other real estate brokerages over National Association of Realtors commission rules belong in arbitration, the sellers told an Illinois federal judge Tuesday. HomeServices of America Inc., a holding company whose affiliates include BHH Affiliates LLC, HSF Affiliates LLC and the Long & Foster Cos. Inc., can't excise "thousands" of potential class members from the antitrust suit based on arbitration agreements included in their house listing agreements, said the home sellers, who contend they were duped into paying too high of a...

