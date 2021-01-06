TriZetto Says $855M Win In Trade Secrets Case Should Stand

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 10:32 PM EST) -- TriZetto has urged a New York federal judge to reject Syntel's bid to overturn an $855 million jury verdict for trade secret misappropriation and software copyright infringement, saying the rival company has not refuted that it unlawfully took proprietary information as its own. In opposition papers filed Tuesday, TriZetto sought to shoot down Syntel's request for a new trial, which Syntel argues is needed because the jury award was based on an error and disproportionate to other damages awards. The seven-member jury in the civil case found in late October that Syntel had misappropriated more than 100 of TriZetto's trade secrets...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS