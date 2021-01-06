REIT, Investors Reach $2.4M Deal Over Alleged Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 8:10 PM EST) -- Investors in a failed real estate investment fund reached a $2.35 million settlement to end class claims of state securities act violations and breaches of fiduciary duty, they have told a Texas federal court. The investors, led by New York residents Stephen N. Fox and Nora Fox JTWROS, on Tuesday asked the court to approve a settlement agreement that requires United Development Funding III and related entities to pay the $2.35 million settlement over two years. Investors claim they were duped into investing in the fund, which they likened to a Ponzi scheme. According to court documents, UDF III was one...

