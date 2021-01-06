Groups Seek Census Bureau Sanctions Over Discovery Delay

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:51 PM EST) -- Civil rights groups, tribes and jurisdictions are seeking sanctions in a heated discovery battle with the U.S. Census Bureau as the plaintiffs continue to challenge the agency's shortened 2020 census timeline in federal court. The Census Bureau remains "fixated on delay," the groups wrote in a Tuesday motion for sanctions, claiming that the agency has defied U.S. District Lucy H. Koh's orders to produce certain discovery related to census data collection and processing by Dec. 14. Plaintiffs including the Navajo Nation, National Urban Voter League, and cities including Chicago and Los Angeles wrote that they were frustrated following a Jan. 3...

