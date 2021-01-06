Nygard Atty Sees Media 'Lynch Mob' As Mogul Remains Jailed

Law360, New York (January 6, 2021, 5:33 PM EST) -- Fashion mogul Peter Nygard will remain in custody for at least two more weeks, a judge in Canada said Wednesday, after counsel for the fashion mogul being held there on U.S. sex-trafficking charges decried what he sees as a media-driven "lynch mob atmosphere" surrounding the case. Peter Nygard appears in court Wednesday. Image courtesy of La Liberté Manitoba/Tadens Mpwene Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Theodor Bock scheduled a Jan. 19 bail hearing for Nygard in Winnipeg after a Canadian prosecutor representing the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office in extradition proceedings asked for an adjournment, citing a need for more time to...

