Bribery Trial Highlights SEC's Focus On Gift Violations

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 4:52 PM EST) -- A recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission trial victory in a case involving the provision of complimentary trips, dinners and perks — SEC v. John A. Paulsen — highlights the SEC's increasing focus on gift and entertainment expense compliance in the asset management industry, and how compliance policies are being adapted for a socially distanced workforce. Correction: A previous version of this article featured the wrong video. The error has been corrected. Peter Chan is a partner at Baker McKenzie and former assistant director at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Finance Abuse Unit. Suzan Rose is a senior adviser to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS