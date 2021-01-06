K&L Gates Adds Securities Litigator From Thompson Coburn

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:29 PM EST) -- K&L Gates LLP announced Wednesday that it has added the former vice co-chair of the Thompson Coburn LLP business litigation practice group as a partner to its transactional litigation practice in Los Angeles. Helen B. Kim is a first-chair trial lawyer who represents companies, and their directors, officers and principal shareholders, in court and arbitration proceedings including shareholder derivative suits, nationwide securities class actions, related opt-out litigation, and in various regulatory investigations, the firm said in a statement. "We are pleased to have Helen join the L.A. office; as an experienced litigator, she will increase our capabilities in California and add...

