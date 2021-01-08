Penn National Seeks Repayment In Philly Building Collapse

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 3:10 PM EST) -- Penn National Insurance has said another insurer owes it $750,000 for the contribution it made to settle a claim related to a 2013 building collapse in Philadelphia that killed seven people. A suit filed Tuesday by the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, company in New York state court says Great American Alliance Insurance Co. breached its duty to Penn National and its client by failing to negotiate a lower settlement within its policy limits. Cincinnati-based Great American reached an $8.25 million settlement with the owner of a property at 213-638 Market St. in Philadelphia on behalf of its client, insurer Sterling & Sterling Inc....

