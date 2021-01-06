Texas Worker Crushed By Tractor Entitled To Lifetime Benefits

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 8:01 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate panel has affirmed a jury's verdict that a Lubbock County worker who was crushed by a tractor while on the job is entitled to lifetime workers' compensation benefits, rejecting the county's challenges to the award. In a ruling issued Tuesday, a three-justice panel for the Seventh Court of Appeals of Texas in Amarillo determined that Lubbock County courthouse maintenance supervisor Oscar Reyna was entitled to lifetime income benefits under the Texas Labor Code. The justices said Lubbock County hadn't sufficiently challenged the evidence supporting the jury's finding that Reyna was "incurably insane or an imbecile." The court said...

