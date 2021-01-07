Choices Were 'Econ 101,' Not Antitrust Issue, Airlines Say

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 10:39 PM EST) -- Delta and United Airlines want a D.C. federal judge to nix price-fixing claims that they said in briefs made public Wednesday are based on rational, independent decisions on how to handle passenger capacity, rather than any kind of conspiracy. United Airlines Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. are the last remaining defendants in the multidistrict litigation after Southwest and American cut deals totaling $60 million. But even with the cooperation of the settling airlines, United and Delta said in separate briefs that ticket buyers had shown no direct evidence of a conspiracy to restrict passenger capacity, and no indirect evidence that...

