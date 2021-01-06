Apple Can't Get New Trial After $503M VirnetX Patent Verdict

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 10:37 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday denied Apple Inc.'s motion for a new trial after a jury found in October that it should pay $502.8 million for infringing VirnetX Inc.'s network security patents, according to an opinion that was filed under seal except for a one-page order. U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III said in his order that he "granted as modified" VirnetX's motion for tens of millions of dollars in interest, but it's not clear as of Wednesday evening how much he actually awarded. Judge Schroeder said he will issue an unsealed version of his opinion Jan. 15, after...

