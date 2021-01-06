Ex-Twitter Worker Accused Of Being Saudi Spy Wins Info Bid

Law360, San Francisco (January 6, 2021, 10:05 PM EST) -- A California federal judge instructed the federal government Wednesday to provide additional information regarding money laundering charges filed against a former Twitter employee accused of helping the Saudi Arabian government spy on users deemed critics of the regime, finding the charging documents lacked sufficient details to establish venue. Seattle resident Ahmad Abouammo urged U.S. District Judge Edward Chen during a remote hearing Wednesday to dismiss money laundering, conspiracy, wire fraud and honest services fraud charges stemming from an FBI investigation finding that he and two other men stole private information from Twitter users for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Abouammo, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS