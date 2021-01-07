TCPA Future Uncertain After A Tumultuous 2020

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- If a movie was made about the Telephone Consumer Protection Act in 2020, the ending would be suspenseful but obviously designed to set up a bigger sequel in 2021. While there were some very important legal developments over the past 12 months, including a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that one part of the TCPA was unconstitutional, the biggest TCPA plot twist lies ahead, as the result of a December Supreme Court hearing that saw the nine justices considering a ruling that could greatly limit the TCPA's ability to combat the omnipresent robocalls that threaten to overwhelm Americans' cellphones. On Dec. 8,...

