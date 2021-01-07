Tower Co. Seeks Early Win Versus Iowa County Over Permits

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- A wireless tower builder has urged an Iowa federal judge to clear up its dispute with rural Madison County at an early stage by declaring the locality got it wrong by refusing permits to develop two cellular sites. Cloud 1 Services LLC sought summary judgment in papers filed Wednesday, saying the county and its board of adjustment never adequately explained why the applications to build towers on two farmland-zoned parcels had been denied. The builder cited the federal Telecommunications Act's requirement that any such denial be supported by "substantial evidence in a written record" and said the board failed to do...

