Trek Bicycle Sued Over Concussion-Preventing Helmets

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- Trek Bicycle Corp. was hit with a proposed class action Thursday alleging it misleads consumers into believing its Bontrager WaveCel helmets protect against concussions more than the average helmet and that it conducted unreliable research for marketing purposes. Andrew Glancey of Staatsburg, New York, told a New York federal judge that Trek falsely stated its WaveCel helmets are "up to 48x more effective than traditional foam helmets" in preventing concussion incidents when it has not performed adequate studies to back up this claim. The suit alleges Trek made deceptive representations regarding the product, such as calling it the "most significant advancement...

