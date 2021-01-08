Worker Keeps $1M Arbitration Win Despite Bias Claim

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 5:41 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday affirmed a nearly $1 million arbitration award in favor of an injured worker who was hit by a forklift's load on the job and required lumbar fusion surgery, rejecting his employer's arguments that the award was void because of the arbitrator's "evident partiality." Trailer manufacturer Load Trail LLC had argued to the Sixth Court of Appeals panel that the arbitrator who sided with Joseph Julian showed his bias by, among other things, admonishing counsel for objecting after a witness answered a question, by "pressuring" the company to settle with Julian and by overruling some objections....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS