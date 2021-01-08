Judge Won't Block French Action On $2M Liquor Deal Award

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 8:37 PM EST) -- A French cognac company has lost its bid to bar a defunct U.S. distributor from enforcing a nearly $2 million arbitral award against it in France while vacatur proceedings are ongoing in New York, after a federal judge called the motion "legally unsupportable." In a four-page order issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Englemayer denied France-based Cognac Ferrand SAS's Jan. 6 motion for a temporary restraining order to block the former distributor, Mystique Brands LLC, from seizing its assets as part of French proceedings it took up in November to enforce the $1.96 million award. The restraining order request came...

