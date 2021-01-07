Texas Injury Firm Drops Claims Against Atty Referral Site

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- Personal injury law firm Ben Abbott & Associates PLLC is dropping its claims that another law firm worked with a website operator to manipulate search engine results to steal potential clients, court records show. The Ben Abbott firm, based in Garland, Texas, filed a brief notice Wednesday in Dallas County District Court saying that it's dropping with prejudice its claims of unfair competition, trademark infringement, tortious interference and civil conspiracy against Quintessa LLC and Stanley & Associates PLLC. The notice didn't provide a reason for the dismissal, and the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday. Ben Abbott &...

