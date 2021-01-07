PG&E Fire Victims Trustee Fights 'Catastrophic' Ch. 11 Appeal

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 9:57 PM EST) -- The trustee for PG&E wildfire victims urged a California federal judge Thursday to toss an appeal by Adventist Health, Comcast and others challenging the utility's bankruptcy plan, arguing that they failed to preserve their rights to challenge the plan and that finding otherwise would have a "catastrophic" effect on 80,000 victims. During a telephone hearing, Eric Goodman of Brown Rudnick LLP, trustee to the wildfire victims, told U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. that the organizations' appeal is moot because they never sought a motion to stay the plan's confirmation before the bankruptcy judge. Goodman said that allowing the appeal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS