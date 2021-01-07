Event Planner Stole 'Real Housewives' Pics, Photog Says

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 6:13 PM EST) -- An Atlanta photographer urged a Georgia federal judge Thursday to rule that an event planner who hired him infringed copyrighted images of a "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star's engagement. The photographer and a second photographer he brought on board say the event planner didn't have a license to distribute to national media outlets their pictures of the July 2019 engagement of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Cynthia Bailey and Fox Sports broadcaster Mike Hill. Event planner Courtney Ajinca and her North Carolina-based company Courtney Ajinca Events LLC hired photographer Nicholas McElroy to document the engagement, and he enlisted Bryan Flores...

