Air Force Can't Escape Suit Over Ex-Airman's Mass Shooting

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 10:18 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has denied the U.S. Air Force's bid to escape a suit over a deadly 2017 church mass shooting by a former airman, saying it breached a duty of care in failing to inform the FBI about the shooter's conviction by a court-martial. The Air Force's failure to report Devin Patrick Kelley's court-martial conviction for domestic abuse to an FBI background check system, allegedly allowing Kelley to purchase firearms he should have been barred from owning, was negligence, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez ruled Wednesday, denying the government's motion for summary judgment. "The Court finds as a matter of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS