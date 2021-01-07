Texas Tribe Says Sovereign Immunity Bars Slip-And-Fall Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- A Native American tribe has urged a Texas federal court to accept a federal judge's recommendation that it toss a man's suit over his slip-and-fall injury at a tribal bingo hall, saying the application of sovereign immunity in the case doesn't violate his First Amendment right to petition. The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas told the court Tuesday that U.S. Magistrate Judge Zack Hawthorn's Dec. 9 report and recommendation in Houston man Burrel Jones' lawsuit correctly concludes that his First Amendment theory can't salvage his attempt to win a declaration that he can assert a tort claim against the tribe. Judge Hawthorn...

