Producer Wants At Least $1M From Venable Over Malpractice

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 9:25 PM EST) -- A film producer and her production company are seeking at least $1 million from Venable LLP for malpractice, alleging in California state court that the firm provided inadequate representation in several legal matters, including a settlement involving sexual harassment claims. Sarah Lazow and Marada Enterprises LLC allege that Venable and attorney William J. Briggs II were negligent and breached their fiduciary duty to their clients, according to a complaint filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Lazow — who's credited with being a producer on the 2018 film "The Weekend" — contends that Briggs and the firm got her a...

