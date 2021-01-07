Biden Fills Out Economic Team With Commerce, SBA Picks

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 9:34 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden continued to build out his economic team Thursday, announcing his intent to nominate Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to lead the U.S. Department of Commerce and California state official Isabel Guzman to head the Small Business Administration. The Biden transition team described the nominees, announced alongside his selection of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as labor secretary, as crucial to leading COVID-19 economic recovery efforts in their states. "This team will help us emerge from the most inequitable economic and jobs crisis in modern history by building an economy where every American is in on the deal," Biden said...

