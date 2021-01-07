DOJ, Real Estate Co. Ink Deal In LA City Hall Corruption Case

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 11:03 PM EST) -- A San Francisco-based company agreed to pay $1.2 million in connection to a criminal investigation against Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar, who prosecutors allege helped approve the company's 35-story project after soliciting $75,000 in bribes in the form of political donations from the company, federal officials announced Thursday. The payment is part of a nonprosecution agreement announced by U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna and FBI Assistant Director in Charge Kristi Koons Johnson. As part of the agreement, CP Employer Inc. — which until recently was known as Carmel Partners Inc. — admitted responsibility for the actions of its employees and agents...

