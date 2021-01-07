FBI Tells 9th Circ. Twitter Has No Right To Pub Classified Info

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 10:23 PM EST) -- The FBI is fighting to keep Twitter from releasing a transparency report that details the instances in which the social media giant cooperated with the agency on national security matters, telling the Ninth Circuit that it's not a First Amendment issue. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is hoping that the Ninth Circuit will simply side with the California federal court that handed the agency a resounding win earlier this year, warning Thursday that Twitter's proposed disclosures could do "serious damage to national security" if published. It's a balancing act, according to the FBI, between keeping the public informed and protecting national...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS