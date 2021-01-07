Boeing To Pay More Than $2.5B Over 737 Max Fraud

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) -- The Boeing Co. agreed Thursday to pay more than $2.5 billion to settle a conspiracy claim brought by the U.S. Department of Justice in Texas federal court accusing the airplane manufacturer's employees of hiding information from the Federal Aviation Administration about the safety of its 737 Max jets. A Boeing 737 Max prepares to land in Seattle during a test flight in September. The jets were involved in two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 before being globally grounded. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) According to a deferred prosecution agreement, Boeing will pay a $243.6 million criminal penalty, $1.77 billion in compensation...

