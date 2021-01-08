Don't Let Google Add Patents To Win, IP Foe Tells Gilstrap

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 11:12 PM EST) -- Personalized Media Communications LLC has urged Texas federal Judge Rodney Gilstrap to reject Google's bid to revamp a verdict in the search giant's favor in a $183 million streaming-patent infringement suit, saying Google is trying to block future liability for patents that weren't even tried. A jury gave Google a win in November against claims that its YouTube unit infringes four video-programming patents owned by PMC. PMC told Judge Gilstrap on Thursday that YouTube's late-December motion to correct the final judgment is misguided inasmuch as it seeks to permanently block any litigation over two patents that weren't tried, U.S. Patent Nos....

