CBS Wants Fired Worker Held In Contempt Of Court

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 3:46 PM EST) -- A Black employee who said CBS Corp. passed her over for promotion in favor of white men and fired her when she complained has exhibited a "stunning lack of respect" for the Manhattan federal court overseeing her bias suit and should be held in contempt, CBS argued. In a Thursday brief, CBS asked U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein to slap Deborah Dedewo with sanctions and toss her suit if she again refuses to provide documents the media company first sought a year and a half ago. "Twice over the course of this litigation, plaintiff has intentionally and deliberately disregarded this court's...

