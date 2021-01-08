Cisco Wins Injunction Against Acacia Ending $2.6B Deal

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 9:29 PM EST) -- Fiber optics group Acacia was told Friday by a Delaware court to stop the cancellation of its $2.6 billion sale to technology giant Cisco, hours after the Massachusetts company said issues with approval by Chinese regulators justified ending the deal, according to court documents. Acacia Communications Inc. was hit with the temporary restraining order in Delaware Chancery Court by Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster the same day it publicly announced it was ending its July 2019 tie-up with Cisco Systems Inc. as the tech giant was unable to obtain approval from Chinese regulators in the time frame set out by the...

