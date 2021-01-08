Deutsche Bank To Pay Over $130M For FCPA, Fraud Violations

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 12:49 PM EST) -- Deutsche Bank AG agreed Friday to fork over more than $130 million to resolve separate yearslong bribery and commodities fraud schemes in a pair of agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Under the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement with the DOJ, the German bank will pay criminal penalties of $79.5 million for Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations involving bribes to consultants in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Italy in an effort to secure business there. It will also pay over $43 million in disgorgement and prejudgment interest in a parallel civil matter...

