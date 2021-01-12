DOI, North Fork Rancheria Seek To Beat Casino Challenge

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 9:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior and the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians separately urged a California federal judge to toss a lawsuit initiated against them by anti-gambling groups that alleges an off-reservation tribal hotel and casino was not properly approved. The briefs for summary judgment filed on Thursday claim that gambling watchdog Stand Up for California's arguments have multiple holes, including a misrepresentation of federal procedures. "Tellingly, plaintiffs compound their myopic view of the secretarial procedures as major federal action by ignoring the sharp contrast between the Department of the Interior's marginal involvement in the remedial process at issue...

