DC Circ. Unwinds CNN Win Unsealing Comey Memo Info

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 7:21 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday vacated CNN's win in its bid to get the FBI to unredact information relating to memos former Director James Comey wrote about his private conversations with President Donald Trump, sending the issue back to the lower court for the reapplication of a test that weighs competing interests. In a published decision that was unanimous among the two judges who participated in the final disposition of the case, the D.C. Circuit panel said that U.S. District Judge James Boasberg wrongly applied a six-factor test under U.S. v. Hubbard, the traditional common law standard that the court applies...

