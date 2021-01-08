Tribes Press For Shutdown Of Dakota Access Pipeline

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 11:06 PM EST) -- Four Native American tribes doubled down on their request for a D.C. federal court to shut down the Dakota Access pipeline during a court-ordered environmental review, telling the court their interests are harmed every day the pipeline is allowed to operate without the proper approvals. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, Oglala Sioux Tribe and Yankton Sioux Tribe filed an additional brief on Friday aiming to convince U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg to force the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down while the Army Corps of Engineers completes a new review of the project, which is expected...

