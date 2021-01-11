Gov't Accused Of 'Stonewalling' In Travel Ban Waiver Case

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 10:29 PM EST) -- A group of U.S. citizens and green card holders told a California federal court Friday that the government was stalling its case challenging the waiver process for President Donald Trump's travel ban, claiming the government was refusing to cooperate with "even the most rudimentary discovery procedures." The plaintiffs behind a pair of lawsuits, which target the process for foreign citizens to be exempted from Trump's controversial travel ban targeting individuals from several Muslim-majority countries, claimed the government was failing to comply with discovery requests after its efforts to toss the suit were unsuccessful. According to the filing, the government has refused...

