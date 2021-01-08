Ex-WWE Star Jeff Jarrett's Co. Settles IP Battle After Mistrial

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 11:15 PM EST) -- WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett's wrestling promotion and production company and Toronto-based Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions told a Tennessee federal judge Friday they have reached a settlement of their sprawling trademark case's claims and counterclaims following a mistrial in July. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed and arrived after the parties battled to a mistrial in July following a two-week trial that was meant to be phase one of two potential phases, but was halted by U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. The brief filing with the court Friday told the judge that if "the terms of the settlement are...

