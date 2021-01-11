Domino's Franchisees Seek Arbitration In Driver's FLSA Suit

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 1:31 PM EST) -- A former Domino's Pizza Inc. delivery driver should have to arbitrate his claims that Oklahoma and Texas franchisees broke federal and state labor laws by not reimbursing him for all expenses, the franchisees said in a filing in Oklahoma federal court. Domino's franchisees including New Vision Pizza LLC and their owners or officers, in a motion to compel arbitration on Friday, urged the court to toss the proposed collective and class action to arbitration or dismiss it altogether for lack of subject matter jurisdiction. Driver Brandon Darcy had signed an arbitration agreement that covered such claims and prevents him from representing a group,...

