Enbridge Intervenes In Suit To Block Minn. Pipeline Project

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal court on Saturday allowed energy company Enbridge to intervene in a December lawsuit brought by tribes and environmental groups against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to stop its $2.9 billion pipeline replacement project in Minnesota. Enbridge's Jan. 5 motion to intervene in the case satisfied all of the requirements under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 24(a), U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote in a short Jan. 9 opinion. Not only does Enbridge have a "clear interest" in the case's outcome, she found, but the federal defendants can't fully represent its interests. "Although Enbridge and defendant may share...

